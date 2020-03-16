Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CCRN , PINC , DVA , LH , LHCG )

Below are the top five companies in the Health Care Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Cross Country He (NASDAQ:CCRN ) ranks first with a gain of 22.71%; Premier Inc-Cl A (NASDAQ:PINC ) ranks second with a gain of 15.31%; and Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA ) ranks third with a gain of 11.28%.

Laboratory Cp (NYSE:LH ) follows with a gain of 10.32% and Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 10.26%.

