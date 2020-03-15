Top 5 Companies in the Health Care REITs Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (HCP, HR, SNR, DOC, CHCT)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Hcp Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -14.4%. Following is Healthcare Rlty with a ROE of 2.5%. New Senior Inves ranks third lowest with a ROE of 171.8%.
Physicians Realt follows with a ROE of 186.2%, and Community Health rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 190.3%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hcp Inc on October 28th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $35.78. Since that call, shares of Hcp Inc have fallen 6.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest return on equity hcp inc healthcare rlty new senior inves physicians realt community health