Top 5 Companies in the Health Care REITs Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (LTC, SNR, NHI, OHI, SBRA)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Ltc Properties ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.51. New Senior Inves is next with a FCF per share of $0.51. Natl Health Inv ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.53.

Omega Healthcare follows with a FCF per share of $0.75, and Sabra Health Car rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.20.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of New Senior Inves on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $7.12. Since that call, shares of New Senior Inves have fallen 58.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.