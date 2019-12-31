Top 5 Companies in the Health Care REITs Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (HTA, HR, VTR, OHI, DOC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Healthcare Tru-A ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.24. Following is Healthcare Rlty with a a PEG ratio of 0.23. Ventas Inc ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.23.

Omega Healthcare follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.22, and Physicians Realt rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.14.

