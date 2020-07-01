Top 5 Companies in the Health Care REITs Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (CCP, UHT, VTR, HTA, SBRA)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Care Capital Pro ranks highest with a FCF per share of $2.47. Following is Universal Health with a FCF per share of $2.25. Ventas Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.77.

Healthcare Tru-A follows with a FCF per share of $1.34, and Sabra Health Car rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.20.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Care Capital Pro on July 7th, 2017 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $25.50. Since that call, shares of Care Capital Pro have fallen 5.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.