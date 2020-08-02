Top 5 Companies in the Health Care REITs Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (CHCT, OHI, SBRA, CTRE, HCN)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Community Health ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 70.1%. Omega Healthcare is next with a EBITDA growth of 61.2%. Sabra Health Car ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 49.8%.

Caretrust Rei follows with a EBITDA growth of 40.8%, and Welltower Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 28.2%.

