Top 5 Companies in the Health Care REITs Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (SNR, HCP, OHI, MPW, UHT)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

New Senior Inves ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 377.1. Hcp Inc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 148.7. Omega Healthcare ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 128.6.

Medical Properti follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 128.2, and Universal Health rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 121.8.

