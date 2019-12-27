Top 5 Companies in the Health Care REITs Industry With the Highest Beta (SBRA, UHT, MPW, CTRE, SNR)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Sabra Health Car ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Universal Health is next with a a beta of 0.8. Medical Properti ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.8.
Caretrust Rei follows with a a beta of 0.8, and New Senior Inves rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.
