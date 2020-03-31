Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (ACHC, SEM, CSU, HCA, UHS)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest sales growth.
Acadia Healthcar ranks lowest with a sales growth of 90.4%. Select Medical is next with a sales growth of 367.7%. Cap Senior Livin ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 436.9%.
Hca Healthcare I follows with a sales growth of 511.9%, and Universal Hlth-B rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 659.1%.
