Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (BKD, CSU, NHC, ENSG, ACHC)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Brookdale Sr ranks lowest with a ROE of -5,946.0%. Cap Senior Livin is next with a ROE of -3,423.5%. Natl Healthcare ranks third lowest with a ROE of 595.3%.
Ensign Group Inc follows with a ROE of 811.4%, and Acadia Healthcar rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 873.7%.
