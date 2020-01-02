Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Lowest Future Earnings Growth (HCA, ENSG, UHS, USPH, ACHC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Hca Healthcare I ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 7.5%. Ensign Group Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 7.6%. Universal Hlth-B ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 8.8%.

Us Physical Ther follows with a future earnings growth of 9.9%, and Acadia Healthcar rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 10.1%.

