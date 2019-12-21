Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (HCA, GEN, USPH, SEM, CSU)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Hca Healthcare I ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 433.4%. Following is Genesis Healthca with a EPS growth of 1,724.8%. Us Physical Ther ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 2,175.0%.
Select Medical follows with a EPS growth of 3,566.9%, and Cap Senior Livin rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 3,846.2%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cap Senior Livin on July 23rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.67. Since that call, shares of Cap Senior Livin have fallen 31.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest eps growth hca healthcare i genesis healthca us physical ther select medical cap senior livin