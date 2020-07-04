Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (CSU, BKD, UHS, GEN, ACHC)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Cap Senior Livin ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7. Brookdale Sr is next with a a current ratio of 0.8. Universal Hlth-B ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0.
Genesis Healthca follows with a a current ratio of 1.0, and Acadia Healthcar rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.2.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cap Senior Livin on July 23rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.67. Since that call, shares of Cap Senior Livin have fallen 90.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest current ratio cap senior livin brookdale sr universal hlth-b genesis healthca acadia healthcar