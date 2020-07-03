Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (CSU, BKD, UHS, GEN, ACHC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Cap Senior Livin ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7. Following is Brookdale Sr with a a current ratio of 0.8. Universal Hlth-B ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0.

Genesis Healthca follows with a a current ratio of 1.0, and Acadia Healthcar rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.2.

