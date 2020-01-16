Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (USPH, ENSG, SEM, THC, HCA)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Us Physical Ther ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 43.95. Ensign Group Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.61. Select Medical ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.19.

Tenet Healthcare follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.77, and Hca Healthcare I rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.53.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hca Healthcare I on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $125.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Hca Healthcare I have risen 17.6%. We continue to monitor Hca Healthcare I for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.