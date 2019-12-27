MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Highest Beta (GEN, CSU, USPH, BKD, SEM)

Written on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 2:26am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Genesis Healthca ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Following is Cap Senior Livin with a a beta of 1.2. Us Physical Ther ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.

Brookdale Sr follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Select Medical rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Select Medical on May 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Select Medical have risen 52.8%. We continue to monitor Select Medical for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest beta genesis healthca cap senior livin us physical ther brookdale sr select medical

Ticker(s): GEN CSU USPH BKD SEM

Contact Shiri Gupta