Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Highest Beta (GEN, CSU, USPH, BKD, SEM)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Genesis Healthca ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Following is Cap Senior Livin with a a beta of 1.2. Us Physical Ther ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.
Brookdale Sr follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Select Medical rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.
