Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Highest Beta (GEN, CSU, USPH, BKD, SEM)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Genesis Healthca ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Following is Cap Senior Livin with a a beta of 1.2. Us Physical Ther ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.

Brookdale Sr follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Select Medical rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cap Senior Livin on July 23rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.67. Since that call, shares of Cap Senior Livin have fallen 87.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.