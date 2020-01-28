Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Highest Beta (GEN, CSU, USPH, BKD, SEM)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Genesis Healthca ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Cap Senior Livin is next with a a beta of 1.2. Us Physical Ther ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.

Brookdale Sr follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Select Medical rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Select Medical on May 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Select Medical have risen 58.2%. We continue to monitor Select Medical for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.