Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (CSII, CRY, IDXX, MASI, HSKA)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Cardiovascular S ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.0%. Following is Cryolife Inc with a forward earnings yield of 1.2%. Idexx Labs ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.6%.

Masimo Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 1.7%, and Heska Corp rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 1.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cryolife Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cryolife Inc in search of a potential trend change.