Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (MASI, MDT, DHR, SRDX, BCR)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Masimo Corp ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 8.2%. Following is Medtronic Plc with a EBITDA growth of 12.0%. Danaher Corp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 16.1%.

Surmodics Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 18.5%, and Cr Bard Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 19.1%.

