Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (SRDX, CRY, ABMD, NUVA, IDXX)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Surmodics Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.3%. Cryolife Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 1.2%. Abiomed Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.2%.

Nuvasive Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 1.3%, and Idexx Labs rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 1.4%.

