Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (NVRO, GKOS, ABMD, IRMD, ABT)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest sales growth.
Nevro Corp ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,296.2%. Glaukos Corp is next with a sales growth of 3,921.2%. Abiomed Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,333.6%.
Iradimed Corp follows with a sales growth of 3,187.6%, and Abbott Labs rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 3,134.8%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nevro Corp and will alert subscribers who have NVRO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest sales growth nevro corp glaukos corp abiomed inc iradimed corp abbott labs