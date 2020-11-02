MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (NVRO, GKOS, ABMD, IRMD, ABT)

Written on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 2:25am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest sales growth.

Nevro Corp ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,296.2%. Glaukos Corp is next with a sales growth of 3,921.2%. Abiomed Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,333.6%.

Iradimed Corp follows with a sales growth of 3,187.6%, and Abbott Labs rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 3,134.8%.

