Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (CRY, IRMD, ABMD, CUTR, HSKA)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Cryolife Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 49.5%. Following is Iradimed Corp with a future earnings growth of 38.9%. Abiomed Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 33.2%.

Cutera Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 25.6%, and Heska Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 22.2%.

