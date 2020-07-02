MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (ISRG, BDX, TFX, BCR, ZBH)

Written on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 2:23am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Intuitive Surgic ranks highest with a FCF per share of $8.53. Following is Becton Dickinson with a FCF per share of $8.33. Teleflex Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $7.75.

Cr Bard Inc follows with a FCF per share of $6.03, and Zimmer Biomet Ho rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $5.40.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cr Bard Inc on December 23rd, 2016 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $222.45. Since that recommendation, shares of Cr Bard Inc have risen 48.9%. We continue to monitor Cr Bard Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ticker(s): ISRG BDX TFX ZBH

