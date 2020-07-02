Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (ISRG, BDX, TFX, BCR, ZBH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Intuitive Surgic ranks highest with a FCF per share of $8.53. Following is Becton Dickinson with a FCF per share of $8.33. Teleflex Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $7.75.

Cr Bard Inc follows with a FCF per share of $6.03, and Zimmer Biomet Ho rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $5.40.

