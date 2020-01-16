Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (CRY, IDXX, MASI, ISRG, EW)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Cryolife Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 65.03. Idexx Labs is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 59.43. Masimo Corp ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 54.91.

Intuitive Surgic follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 51.52, and Edwards Life rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 45.85.

