Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (HOLX, ARAY, BDX, ANGO, CRY)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Hologic Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 372.7%. Following is Accuray Inc with a EBITDA growth of 311.9%. Becton Dickinson ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 196.3%.

Angiodynamics In follows with a EBITDA growth of 190.2%, and Cryolife Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 185.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cryolife Inc on December 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $25.62. Since that recommendation, shares of Cryolife Inc have risen 9.7%. We continue to monitor Cryolife Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.