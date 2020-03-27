Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Highest Beta (TNDM, TRXC, WMGI, ARAY, CRY)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Tandem Diabetes ranks highest with a a beta of 1.8. Following is Transenterix Inc with a a beta of 1.5. Wright Medical G ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.

Accuray Inc follows with a a beta of 1.4, and Cryolife Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

