Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SYK , NVRO , HOLX , MDT , IDXX )

Below are the top five companies in the Health Care Equipment industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK ) ranks first with a gain of 11.64%; Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO ) ranks second with a gain of 9.43%; and Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX ) ranks third with a gain of 9.26%.

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT ) follows with a gain of 9.06% and Idexx Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.48%.

