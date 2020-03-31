Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (RMD , ABT , DXCM , HOLX , NUVA )

Below are the top five companies in the Health Care Equipment industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD ) ranks first with a gain of 8.63%; Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT ) ranks second with a gain of 6.96%; and Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM ) ranks third with a gain of 5.72%.

Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX ) follows with a gain of 5.23% and Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.41%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Nuvasive Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Nuvasive Inc in search of a potential trend change.