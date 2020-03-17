Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (GMED , BDX , DHR , TNDM, ABT )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Globus Medical I (NYSE:GMED ) ranks first with a loss of 4.35%; Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX ) ranks second with a loss of 4.71%; and Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR ) ranks third with a loss of 5.01%.

Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM) follows with a loss of 5.56% and Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 6.36%.

