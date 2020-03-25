Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (GKOS , ISRG , EW , NUVA , DXCM )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS ) ranks first with a gain of 16.62%; Intuitive Surgic (NASDAQ:ISRG ) ranks second with a gain of 15.40%; and Edwards Life (NYSE:EW ) ranks third with a gain of 15.25%.

Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA ) follows with a gain of 13.61% and Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 12.55%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Glaukos Corp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $62.03. Since that call, shares of Glaukos Corp have fallen 55.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.