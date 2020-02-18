Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (DXCM , TNDM, PODD , BDX , SYK )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM ) ranks first with a gain of 12.57%; Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM) ranks second with a gain of 3.63%; and Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD ) ranks third with a gain of 3.36%.

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX ) follows with a gain of 2.31% and Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.90%.

