Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (DXCM , WMGI , ABMD , IART , MDT )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM ) ranks first with a gain of 0.47%; Wright Medical G (NASDAQ:WMGI ) ranks second with a gain of 0.26%; and Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD ) ranks third with a loss of 0.87%.

Integra Lifescie (NASDAQ:IART ) follows with a loss of 1.01% and Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.70%.

