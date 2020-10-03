Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CSII , WMGI , PODD , INGN , ATRC )

Below are the top five companies in the Health Care Equipment industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Cardiovascular S (NASDAQ:CSII ) ranks first with a gain of 0.52%; Wright Medical G (NASDAQ:WMGI ) ranks second with a loss of 1.64%; and Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD ) ranks third with a loss of 2.31%.

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN ) follows with a loss of 2.38% and Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 3.71%.

