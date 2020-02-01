Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (BDX , BSX , MDT , DHR , EW )
We looked at the Health Care Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.
Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX ) ranks first with a gain of 0.54%; Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX ) ranks second with a gain of 0.51%; and Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT ) ranks third with a gain of 0.46%.
Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR ) follows with a gain of 0.42% and Edwards Life (NYSE:EW ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.37%.
