Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (HSIC, ABC, PDCO, MCK, CAH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Henry Schein Inc ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 5.8%. Amerisourceberge is next with a forward earnings yield of 7.3%. Patterson Cos ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 7.4%.

Mckesson Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 8.3%, and Cardinal Health rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 9.3%.

