Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (MCK, PDCO, HSIC, CAH, ABC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Mckesson Corp ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -41.6%. Patterson Cos is next with a EBITDA growth of -9.9%. Henry Schein Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 5.1%.

Cardinal Health follows with a EBITDA growth of 19.2%, and Amerisourceberge rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 77.1%.

