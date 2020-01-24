Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (ACET, MCK, HSIC, ABC, CAH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Aceto Corp ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.2%. Mckesson Corp is next with a an earnings yield of 5.0%. Henry Schein Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 5.0%.

Amerisourceberge follows with a an earnings yield of 6.1%, and Cardinal Health rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 7.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cardinal Health. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cardinal Health in search of a potential trend change.