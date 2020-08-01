Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (ABC, MCK, CAH, HSIC, OMI)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Amerisourceberge ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.9. Mckesson Corp is next with a a current ratio of 1.0. Cardinal Health ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.3.
Henry Schein Inc follows with a a current ratio of 1.5, and Owens & Minor rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.7.
