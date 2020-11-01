Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (ACET, HSIC, MCK, ABC, CAH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Aceto Corp ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 86.26. Following is Henry Schein Inc with a a P/E ratio of 18.75. Mckesson Corp ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 18.39.

Amerisourceberge follows with a a P/E ratio of 15.67, and Cardinal Health rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 12.76.

