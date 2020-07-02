Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (MCK, ABC, HSIC, CAH, ACET)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Mckesson Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $19.64. Amerisourceberge is next with a FCF per share of $4.75. Henry Schein Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.96.

Cardinal Health follows with a FCF per share of $2.51, and Aceto Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.32.

