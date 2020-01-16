Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (HSIC, ABC, PDCO, MCK, CAH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Henry Schein Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.87. Following is Amerisourceberge with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.65. Patterson Cos ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.40.

Mckesson Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.50, and Cardinal Health rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.16.

