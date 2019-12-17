Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (HSIC, ABC, PDCO, MCK, CAH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Henry Schein Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.76. Following is Amerisourceberge with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.82. Patterson Cos ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.35.

Mckesson Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.53, and Cardinal Health rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.00.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cardinal Health on October 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $49.26. Since that recommendation, shares of Cardinal Health have risen 8.9%. We continue to monitor Cardinal Health for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.