Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (OMI, ABC, CAH, HSIC, PDCO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Owens & Minor ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 138.6%. Amerisourceberge is next with a EBITDA growth of 77.1%. Cardinal Health ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 19.2%.

Henry Schein Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 5.1%, and Patterson Cos rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of -9.9%.

