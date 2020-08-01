Top 5 Companies in the Gold Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (TAHO, MUX, NEM, GORO, RGLD)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Tahoe Resources ranks lowest with a an RPE of $245,000. McEwen Mining Inc is next with a an RPE of $247,000. Newmont Mining ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $598,000.

Gold Resource Corporation follows with a an RPE of $2.3 million, and Royal Gold Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $19.6 million.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Gold Resource Corporation on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.84. Since that recommendation, shares of Gold Resource Corporation have risen 40.4%. We continue to monitor Gold Resource Corporation for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.