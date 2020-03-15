Top 5 Companies in the Gold Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (CDE, MUX, RGLD, TAHO, NEM)
Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Coeur Mining Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,303.6%. Following is McEwen Mining Inc with a ROE of -1,151.1%. Royal Gold Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -549.8%.
Tahoe Resources follows with a ROE of 0.9%, and Newmont Mining rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 45.0%.
