MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (TUES, BIG, TGT, DG, DLTR)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:33am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest sales growth.

Tuesday Morning ranks lowest with a sales growth of 107.4%. Following is Big Lots Inc with a sales growth of 135.6%. Target Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 343.0%.

Dollar General C follows with a sales growth of 675.1%, and Dollar Tree Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 736.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Tuesday Morning on March 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.42. Since that call, shares of Tuesday Morning have fallen 55.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest sales growth tuesday morning big lots inc target corp dollar general c dollar tree inc

Ticker(s): TUES BIG TGT DG DLTR

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.