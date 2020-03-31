Top 5 Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (TUES, BIG, TGT, DG, DLTR)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest sales growth.

Tuesday Morning ranks lowest with a sales growth of 107.4%. Following is Big Lots Inc with a sales growth of 135.6%. Target Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 343.0%.

Dollar General C follows with a sales growth of 675.1%, and Dollar Tree Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 736.7%.

