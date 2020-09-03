Top 5 Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (DG, TGT, OLLI, DLTR, FRED)
Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Dollar General C ranks lowest with a an RPE of $182,000. Target Corp is next with a an RPE of $208,000. Ollie'S Bargain ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $359,000.
Dollar Tree Inc follows with a an RPE of $395,000, and Fred'S Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $416,000.
