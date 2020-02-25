Top 5 Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (BIG, TGT, DLTR, DG, OLLI)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Big Lots Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.20. Following is Target Corp with a a price to sales ratio of 0.87. Dollar Tree Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.97.

Dollar General C follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.93, and Ollie'S Bargain rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 3.11.

