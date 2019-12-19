Top 5 Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Lowest PEG Ratio (BIG, DLTR, DG, OLLI, TGT)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Big Lots Inc ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Dollar Tree Inc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Dollar General C ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Ollie'S Bargain follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Target Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.05.

